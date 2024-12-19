Shah's remarks on Ambedkar derogatory, he has not right to stay in office: CPI(M)

New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Communist Party of India (Marxist) slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday for his remarks on B R Ambedkar, saying he has "no right to stay in the office".

A massive political row erupted on Wednesday as the Congress and other opposition parties launched an all-out attack on Shah for his remarks on Ambedkar and demanded his sacking, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other top BJP leaders rallied to his defence and said he has exposed Congress' "anti-Ambedkar" stand.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the CPI(M) Politburo called Shah's remarks on Ambedkar "derogatory", and claimed that it "exposed his 'Manuvadi' outlook".

"The derogatory remarks about Dr B R Ambedkar made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the debate on the 75th anniversary of the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, have outraged the sentiments of people all over the country," CPI(M) said in a statement.

"That Amit Shah made these comments while talking about the Constitution of India, of which Dr Ambedkar was the architect, has only exposed his Manuvadi outlook. The defence of Amit Shah put up by Prime Minister Modi is unconscionable. Amit Shah has no right to stay in the office of the Home Minister," the Left party said.

Replying to the debate in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday on the Constitution, Shah had criticised the Congress for repeatedly taking the name of B R Ambedkar, adding that if they took God's name so many times they could have earned a place in heaven. PTI AO NSD NSD