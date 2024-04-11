Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati not real heir, is adopted: MP Mandlik on his Cong opponent

Pune, Apr 11 (PTI) Kolhapur's Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Mandlik on Thursday claimed his Congress opponent Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati was not the "real heir" to the royal seat and claimed he was adopted.

Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and is the head of Kolhapur royal family.

In a video showing him addressing a gathering, Mandlik can be heard asking if current "Maharaj (Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati)" is from Kolhapur or is if he the real heir.

Mandlik, who has been renominated from the seat, went on to claim that "you and I (citizens), who possess the ideology of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, are the real heirs".

In another programme, Mandlik reiterated his statement and said "it is not a figment of my imagination".

"It is written in this book and has appeared in news articles," said Mandlik, while showing a book and a newspaper article.

Mandlik, however, added he was not trying to insult the Congress candidate for whom he has high regards.

"If he proves he is the direct descendant, and if I am wrong somewhere, I will apologise," said Mandlik.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Satej Patil said Mandlik's statements show the latter is on slippery ground in the poll battle.

"He has insulted the royal family seat and we condemn it. The people of Kolhapur will not tolerate such insults," Patil said.

Speaking on the issue, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said he did not know what was the exact statement of Mandlik but added that adoption is not a new thing in royal families.

"There are several examples of adoptions in the royal family. Once adopted, the person becomes a member and a representative of that royal family," Pawar said. PTI SPK BNM