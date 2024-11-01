Shaina NC complains against Sena (UBT) MP Sawant over 'imported maal' jibe; FIR filed

Mumbai, Nov 1 (PTI) Ruling Shiv Sena's Mumbadevi assembly seat candidate Shaina N C on Friday lodged a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant for allegedly referring to her as "imported maal" and thereby "insulting" her.

Based on her complaint, the police registered a case against Sawant, who represents the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency, on the charge of insulting the modesty of a woman, an official said.

Shaina said his remark shows the mentality of the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, while Sawant said his words have been "misinterpreted" by her.

Shaina, who was earlier with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena recently. She is contesting the November 20 assembly election from the Mumbadevi constituency in Mumbai. She is pitted against Amin Patel of congress from the constituency.

Speaking to reporters, she showed a video clip of Sawant's comment that imported maal will not work in Mumbadevi.

"Calling a professional and a political worker of 20 years a 'maal' shows the mentality of Shiv Sena (UBT). Why are Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Nana Patole silent?" she asked.

The voters of Mumbadevi will teach the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) a lesson, she said.

Shaina approached the Nagpada police station and lodged the complaint against Sawant, an official said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered under sections 79 (anyone who intends to insult the modesty of a woman through words, gestures, sounds) and 356 (2) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) he said.

Reacting to her charge, Sawant said Shaina has misinterpreted the word maal.

"In Hindi it means goods. I also said our candidate is the original maal. Shaina is an old friend not an enemy," he said.

"Understand the motive of spreading a narrative about bringing a video clip of a speech made two days ago. In my 50 years of political life I have never insulted anyone," he said, adding that Shaina had misinterpreted the word.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chairperson of the state legislative council Neelam Gorhe demanded that the Election Commission of India (ECI) take action against Sawant for making an "insulting" comment against women.

She said she will file a complaint with the ECI. PTI MR DC NP