Shajahan Sheikh to be arrested in 7 days, party doesn't support culprits: TMC

Kolkata: The TMC on Monday said its strongman Shajahan Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual atrocities and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, will be arrested in seven days, asserting that the party doesn't support culprits.

Advertisment

The TMC leader's assertion comes immediately after the Calcutta High Court clarified that there is no stay on the arrest of Shajahan.

"About the arrest of Shajahan Sheikh, Abhishek Banerjee is correct. The matter was stuck in the legal tangle of the court. The opposition was doing politics using this opportunity. Thanks to the high court today for clarifying the matter and allowing the police to take action. Shajahan will be arrested within seven days," Ghosh posted on X.

Advertisment

TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee had on Sunday claimed that Shajahan could not be arrested because of legal tangles and stay on FIRs filed by the police.

Later, while addressing a press conference, Ghosh accused the opposition of politicising the court order.

Advertisment

"Because of the legal tangle, the state police were unable to arrest Shajahan. Now with the court clarifying everything, Shajahan will be arrested very soon. We thank the high court. From the very beginning, we have been saying this. It was the ED (Enforcement Directorate) which stopped the case registered by us," he said.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu said the allegations that the TMC is trying to protect Shajahan are "baseless".

"If the West Bengal Police could apprehend Saradha group chairman Sudipto Sen from Kashmir, they can certainly arrest Shajahan.We have also taken action against leaders implicated in corruption cases. Therefore, there are no obstacles from the party's end or from the administration preventing the arrest of Shajahan Sheikh," Basu said at the press conference.

Advertisment

Saradha group chairman Sudipto Sen was accused in a ponzi scam.

The high court on Monday directed that Shajahan, the Enforcement Directorate, the Central Bureau of Investigation, and the state home secretary be impleaded as parties in the suo motu matter initiated on the allegations of sexual atrocities on women and the land grab of tribal people.

Ghosh accused the BJP of trying to vitiate the atmosphere of Sandeshkhali.

Advertisment

"There is no harm in the BJP delegation visiting the spot. But every day these leaders are visiting the area and trying to vitiate the atmosphere," he said.

The riverine Sandeshkhali area -- situated on the borders of the Sundarbans, about 100 kilometres from Kolkata -- has been on the boil for more than a month with protests against Shajahan, who is absconding, and his supporters.

The unrest in the area stems from accusations against Shajahan and his supporters of land grabbing and sexual assault with the local TMC strongman evading authorities since a mob attack on Enforcement Directorate officials on January 5.