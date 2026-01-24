Shakeel Ahmad's remarks have exposed Rahul Gandhi: BJP

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday said that former Congress leader Shakeel Ahmad's remarks have exposed Rahul Gandhi as the most "undemocratic" leader and have destroyed his "false" narrative of "vote theft".

This came after former Union minister Shakeel Ahmad, who quit the Congress after the 2025 Bihar assembly polls, called Gandhi a 'darpok (coward)' and an insecure leader and claimed he is promoting only young leaders who sing his paeans in the party.

Speaking to PTI, Ahmad said Gandhi finds himself uncomfortable in the presence of senior leaders who have a public standing and is thus promoting only those who have no base.

Latching on to the former Congress leader's comments, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Shakeel Ahmad has exposed Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi keeps showing that he is the most tolerant and democratic person, but the reality is something else." "He is the most dictatorial person and has the same Emergency-mindset that Indira Gandhi had," he alleged.

Seizing on Ahmad's remarks that he did not find anyone claiming that their names were removed from the electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Poonawalla alleged that Gandhi made "baseless" allegations of 'vote chori' to put the blame of his party's defeat in the elections on "others".

He keeps repeating "vote-chori" while the Congress has been losing elections due to its "internal weakness", the BJP spokesperson charged.

"Today, Rahul Gandhi's entire false narrative has collapsed and his real face has been exposed. He considers his party his personal family property. That's why if anyone in Congress talks in the interest of the party and not in his interest, he sidelines him," Poonawalla said.

"Be it Digvijay Singh, Kumari Shelja, Shakeel Ahmad or Tariq Anwar, all have said that the Congress lost (elections) due to internal weaknesses of the party," he added.

Reacting to Ahmad's remarks, another BJP national spokesperson, Pradep Bhandari, took a swipe at Gandhi, alleging that no one in the Congress takes him seriously.

"Shakeel Ahmad, who has been an MP of Congress, calls Rahul Gandhi 'coward' and 'immature'... Congress exposes Rahul Gandhi, who is about to complete his century of defeats," Bhandari said in a post on X. PTI PK RT RT