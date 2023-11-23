Shakti scheme for women touches milestone of 100 crore free bus rides worth Rs 2,397.8 in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Nov 23 (PTI) Karnataka government's ambitious 'Shakti' scheme, which has made travel free of charge for women in the state in non-luxury public transport buses has achieved the milestone of logging over 100 crore rides, the transport department has said.

According to the details shared by the department, as many as 100,47,56,184 rides were taken by women since June 11 when the scheme was launched.

The data also showed that the scheme has cost the state exchequer Rs 2,397.80 crore since its launch.

To celebrate the feat, the government is organising an event titled, "Shakti Guaranteege Shathakoti Sambhrama' at Vidhana Soudha on Friday, which is slated to be inaugurated by the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Shakti is among the five guarantees (pre-poll promises) of the Congress government in Karnataka. PTI GMS RS ANE