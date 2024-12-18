Shakti scheme: Karnataka government owes Rs 1,694 crore to state transport corporations

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 18 (PTI) The Karnataka government owes Rs 1,694.42 crore to four state-owned road transport corporations as of October this year, for providing free ride for Karnataka women under Shakthi guarantee scheme.

Shakti is one of the five poll guarantees made by the Congress party before coming to power which offers free ride for Karnataka women in non-luxury buses. The scheme was launched on June 11, 2023, 22 days after the formation of the government.

The government said it will reimburse the expenditure incurred by these corporations through the implementation of the Shakti scheme.

Replying a starred question raised by BJP MLA Arvind Bellad in the ongoing Karnataka assembly session, on December 16, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said since the launch of the scheme till November this year, Rs 6,543 crore was paid to the four transport corporations namely Bangalore Metropolitan Road Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC).

As on October, the total balance amount payable to these corporations for their expenditure on Shakti scheme was Rs 1,694.42 crore.

The government owes BMTC Rs 280.82 crore, KSRTC Rs 683.21 crore, NWKRTC Rs 394.7 crore and KKRTC Rs 335.67 crore as of October.

According to the transport department officials, since the launch of the scheme on June 11, last year to December 15 this year, 350.9 crore free bus rides were undertaken thorough the Shakti scheme, which costs the state exchequer Rs 8,481.68 crore. PTI GMS ADB