Shaktipeeth Expressway ploy to let industrialists exploit Goa-Konkan's natural resources: Sapkal

Palghar, Mar 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal on Thursday claimed the Goa-Nagpur Shaktipeeth Expressway plan was a ploy to help industrialists like "Adani and Ambani" to exploit mineral and other natural resources of the Konkan region.

Addressing a press conference here, he alleged the BJP government in Maharashtra wants to "hand over" the Palghar to Sindhudurg belt to these industrialists while disregarding the interests of farmers and tribal communities.

The Shaktipeeth route, which will also have jetties along the coastline, is essentially a transport corridor for Goa's minerals and coal to reach central India, which will "allow Adani and Ambani to exploit Konkan's resources". Sapkal alleged.

He also slammed the BJP government for allowing ministers to make "inflammatory" statements to create divisions among communities.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' leadership is responsible for the state's worsening condition. The state government is not supporting farmers, leading to rise in debt and suicides. Crimes against women are increasing, while sand mafia and criminal gangs are getting stronger with backing from the ruling alliance," he claimed.

Despite holding power at both the state and central levels, the BJP has failed to secure financial relief for Maharashtra, said Sapkal.

He said the Congress did not field a candidate in Palghar due to its alliance in the Assembly elections, but the party will do well in civic polls here. PTI COR BNM