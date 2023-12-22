Shaktipeeths of Kangra go online, HP CM launches website for virtual darshan

Shimla (HP), Dec 22 (PTI) Devotees can now perform e-pujas online rather than making the trip to the 'shaktipeeths' of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district.

Advertisment

The 'shaktipeeths' where this facility can now be availed are the Shri Bajreshwari Mata temple, Shri Chamunda Mata temple and the Shri Jwala Mata temple.

The online pooja can be performed by logging on to a website launched by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday.

According to a statement, Sukhu said the website would provide a seamless experience to devotees for performing online puja and also for obtaining slips for darshan of these shaktipeeths.

Advertisment

The platform will also facilitate online receipts for the donations made, it said.

A devotee can also book online prasad, make donations and purchase religious idols and books through the website. The district administration has collaborated with India Post to ensure a seamless delivery of such items, the chief minister said.

The government is actively promoting tourism in the state, besides focusing on religious tourism and strengthening the infrastructure at religious shrines, he said.

Advertisment

Sukhu also released the 2024 calendar of the Chamunda Nandikeshawar Mandir Trust.

Meanwhile, the work for the development of a passenger ropeway at the Mata Shri Chintpurni temple in Una district was handed over to Sky Himalayas Ropeways Private Ltd by Himachal's Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation Ltd Director Ajay Sharma.

Chief Minister Sukhu said the 1.1-kilometre aerial ropeway would be constructed with an outlay of Rs 76.50 crore.

This modern transportation system will facilitate 700 passengers per hour in each direction, significantly enhancing the overall pilgrim experience and will also provide direct and indirect employment to the youths of the area as well, he said. PTI BPL IJT IJT