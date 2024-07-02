Shalabh Goel appointed NCRTC's MD

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The National Capital Region Transport Corporation has appointed Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers officer Shalabh Goel as its managing director, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Goel succeeds Vinay Kumar Singh who had stepped down on March 15 from the post of managing director of the corporation that is implementing the country's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project across the national capital region.

Singh joined the organisation seven years ago, the statement said.

Goel, a 1989-batch IRSEE officer, brings with him a wealth of experience and a distinguished career in the Indian Railways, having served in many key positions, it said.

The statement said Goel, a graduate in electrical engineering from the IIT-Roorkee, completed his post-graduation in energy studies from the IIT-Delhi.

Goel took charge as the NCRTC's managing director on Tuesday.

The RRTS, the statement said, ensures balanced and sustainable urban development through better connectivity and access.

Goel has joined the National Capital Region Transport Corporation at a very crucial juncture when it is poised to operationalise the entire 82-km-long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the statement said.

Just before joining the NCRTC, Goel served as a senior deputy general manager-cum-CVO of the Western Railway. He has a rich background in railway operations, electrification, electrical locomotive maintenance, energy management and general administration, it said.

The NCRTC is a joint venture company of the central government and those of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. It operates under the administrative control of the Union housing and urban affairs ministry.

The Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor is India's first RRTS corridor, the statement said.