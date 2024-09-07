Shalimar Bagh-Sheesh Mahal to be restored by this year end: Delhi LG

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena announced that the historical Shalimar Bagh-Sheesh Mahal will be restored and dedicated to people by the end of this year, an official statement on Saturday said.

"By December, the capital will have another restored and rejuvenated DDA recreational green spread over 150 acres at Shalimar Bagh in northwest Delhi," it said.

According to the statement, Lieutenant Governor Saxena visited and inspected the Mughal-era Shalimar Bagh-Sheesh Mahal Complex in Shalimar Bagh on Saturday and expressed satisfaction at the pace and status of the rejuvenation work of the monument.

"The site, once home to architectural grandeur and Charbagh Gardens, which also served as the site of coronation of emperor Aurangzeb in 1658, had been lying decrepit due to years of neglect but started to be restored to its past glory after the LG's visit," it said.

Around 30 artisans, mostly from Rajasthan, have been working for the last three months to bring back the architectural grandeur and colour of the monument as well as restoring the carvings in the historical gardens commissioned by Akbarbadi Begum, the wife of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, the statement said.

The statement added that similar kinds of restoration works are also under progress at Roshanara Bagh, not far from Shalimar Bagh and Sanjay Van in South Delhi. PTI MHS AS AS