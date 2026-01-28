Delhi air quality poor with AQI at 266; mininum temperature 12.6 degrees C

New Delhi (PTI): Delhi woke up to shallow fog on Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 12.6 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches above the season's average.

Station-wise data showed the minimum temperature at Palam at 11.5 degrees Celsius, Lodhi Road at 12.6 degrees Celsius, Ridge at 12 degrees Celsius and Ayanagar at 12.7 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 16.9 degrees Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 266 in the poor category at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor" and 401 to 500 "severe".