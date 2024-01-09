Shallow fog in parts of Delhi; minimum temperature recorded at 9.4 deg C

New Delhi: The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius as shallow fog wrapped parts of the city on Tuesday morning.

Advertisment

The relative humidity at 8:30 am stood at 97 per cent, according to the India Metrological Department (IMD).

Sixteen Delhi-bound trains or those traversing through the city were running late on Tuesday due to weather-related conditions.

Delhi on Monday recorded its coldest day of the month so far as the minimum temperature dropped to 5.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average and almost the same as the hill station of Nainital, according to the IMD.

Advertisment

Nainital recorded a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

On December 15 last year, the national capital recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season so far at 4.9 degrees, four notches below the season's average.

"Cold day to severe cold day conditions are very likely to persist in some parts of Delhi on Tuesday and abate thereafter," an IMD official said on Monday.

Delhi's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 366, in the very poor category, at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.