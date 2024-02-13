Shameful act in democracy: Cong leader Pankhuri Pathak on use of force on protesting farmers

Noida, Feb 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak on Tuesday decried the police action against agitating farmers in parts of Punjab, Haryana and at Delhi's borders, terming it a "shameful act" towards citizens in a democracy.

Pathak also criticised the use of force by the government against the "annadata" (food providers).

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the "Delhi Chalo" agitation to put pressure on the BJP-led Centre for their demands, including a law on a minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

Earlier in the day, farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells -- some dropped by a drone -- at two border points between Haryana and Punjab as protesters tried to break past barricades that were installed to stop them from heading to Delhi.

Police hurled tear gas shells at the protesters, who hurled stones back at them, at the Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala. Tear gas was also used against protesters at the border between the two states in Haryana's Jind district.

"These tear gas shells are being fired at the food providers of the country. Their demand is that they should get the right price for their crops. Is this demand such that the government should use such force on Indian citizens? Such atrocities on citizens in a democracy are shameful!" Pathak said in a post in Hindi on X.

In another post, the chairperson of the Congress's Uttar Pradesh social media unit attached pictures of a heavy security set-up at Delhi's borders and the traffic blockade due to it, slamming the government for these actions.

"This is not the border of the country, this is the border of the capital Delhi. This security force has been deployed not for the army of the enemy country but to stop the citizens of India. Why is this government so afraid of its own citizens?" Pathak asked.

She also attached a picture and said "those who are troubled by the traffic, see who is blocking the traffic!" PTI KIS RC