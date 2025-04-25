Shameful but expected: Deora on Sena UBT MPs' absence at all-party meet on Pahalgam attack

Mumbai, Apr 25 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Friday targeted the Shiv Sena (UBT) over the absence of its legislators at the all-party meeting the Centre convened on the Pahalgam terror attack, saying that it was shameful but expected.

Taking to X, Deora said, "Shameful but expected, not a single UBT MP turned up for the all-party meeting on the #Pahalgam terror attack. When the nation needs one voice on security, those who bark into mics daily suddenly fall silent." Party leader Arvind Sawant wrote to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju ahead of the all-party meeting called by the government on the attack, as he informed him about his and Sanjay Raut’s inability to attend it.

Sena (UBT) MP Arvind Sawant had written to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju ahead of the all-party meeting called by the government on the attack on Thursday and informed him about his and Sanjay Raut's inability to attend it.

Raut is a Rajya Sabha MP of the party. He said both of them were on an official tour as members of parliamentary committees.

Sawant, the party’s leader in Lok Sabha, shared the text of his communication with Rijiju and later provided a revised version. PTI PR ARU