'Shameful’: Union ministers slam Congress, Rahul for shirtless protest by IYC at AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) A host of Union ministers on Friday slammed the Congress for a dramatic 'shirtless protest' staged by its youth wing members at the AI Impact Summit venue, calling the act "shameful" and an attempt to “tarnish” India's reputation on the global stage.

The ministers also alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wanted to choke India's development by peddling lies about the recent trade deals and attempting to embarrass 140 crore Indians globally.

“The shameful manner in which Youth Congress workers created a ruckus at the (AI Impact Summit) venue by indulging in inappropriate behaviour was not only unfortunate but also an attempt to tarnish India's reputation on the international stage. I condemn this act of the Congress," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote on X in Hindi.

Singh said while the entire world was watching India host the AI Impact Summit at the Bharat Mandapam here, witnessing India's growing global leadership in technology and innovation, the Congress chose to disrupt the event instead of enhancing the nation's honour.

Whenever India advances on the global stage, the Congress, instead of standing with the national interest, appears to prioritise political gains, and it is extremely regrettable to place partisan politics above the nation's prestige and honour, the defence minister said.

"The people of India understand fully well who is committed to making India strong and capable, and who repeatedly attempts to tarnish its image," he said.

A group of Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers on Friday staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an exhibition hall at the AI Impact Summit, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel present at the venue.

Taking to X, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, “This is CONGRESS ARROGANCE and FRUSTRATION on display!” "So, Mr Rahul Gandhi, humiliating India to target the government is your idea of opposition! While you want to CHOKE India's development by peddling lies about the recent trade deals, your foot soldiers are marching shirtless at the prestigious AI Summit, attempting to embarrass 140 crore Indians globally. This disruption strategy only exposes your and your party's lack of vision for India," Goyal said.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said while the entire world is applauding India's global leadership, innovation and technology vision, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress once again indulged in the politics of shaming the nation.

He said the commotion, chaos and insensitivity at an international platform like the AI Summit clearly showed that for the Congress, it is not national interest, but family interest and vested political interest that reign supreme.

Congress' politics has now shrunk to mere disruption and embarrassment, he alleged.

“Today, when the world is applauding India's progress, Congress is busy pushing its anti-India agenda, in which the hunger for power runs so deep that they have no qualms about putting national honour on the line," Pradhan said.

Parliamentary and Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju wrote on X: "This is a Global AI Summit, not a BJP Election rally! Congress Party itself has become a ‘National Shame’!!" Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav termed the protest “absolute shamelessness from Congress!” “At a time when Bharat is taking strides and positioning itself as a global technology powerhouse, Congress is going all out to embarrass the country. This is not political opposition, this is an attempt to sabotage India's global image. Despicable,” Rijiju said.

Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal described the protest as “a national shame”.

“Congress carries on with its continued efforts to demean India globally. This is a grave insult to our youths and tech innovators, who are showcasing Bharat's brilliance at the global AI Summit,” Sonowal said.

Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia wrote a Sanskrit phrase on X, “Vinasakale Viparita Buddhi”, meaning as doom nears, one's judgment gets distorted.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, around 10 people have been detained for the protest at the AI Summit.

“They were removed immediately and taken to the Tilak Marg police station. No one will be allowed to breach law and order,” the officer said.

Defending the protest by its workers, IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib said in a statement, "Peaceful protest is our right in a democracy, and we will continue to raise the voice of the youth.” He also claimed that the organisation was not against the AI Summit but against “any compromise with India's interests”. PTI ACB ACB ARI ARI