'Shamful act': Delhi minister Sirsa slams Rahul Gandhi over Youth Congress protest at AI Summit

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Friday condemned a protest by the Indian Youth Congress during the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam.

Sirsa alleged that senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi orchestrated the demonstration and led the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers to behave in a "shameful" manner in front of foreign guests.

Reacting to the incident, Sirsa said, "Today, Rahul Gandhi made the IYC workers protest at the summit" and claimed that they removed their clothes and dance in front of international attendees.

"This is a very shameful act,” the minister said.

Sirsa further alleged that Gandhi was "perhaps not even aware of how far the Congress has fallen". He claimed that Gandhi was encouraging such acts in front of foreign guests "to satisfy his greed for power".

While protesting against governments is a democratic right, the minister added that such a low mentality reflects the current state of the Congress.

"The Gandhi family should think about how low the Congress has fallen. They have forgotten how to respect the country in front of foreign guests. They have forgotten these values. We are very sorry about this," Sirsa said.

A group of IYC workers on Friday staged a dramatic 'shirtless protest' at an AI Impact Summit exhibition hall, walking around holding T-shirts with slogans against the government and the India-US trade deal printed on them, before being whisked away by security personnel.

A senior Delhi Police officer said around 10 people were detained when they were protesting at the summit. "They were removed immediately and were taken to Tilak Marg police station. No one will be allowed to breach the law and order situation," the officer said.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is being held from February 16 to February 20 at Bharat Mandapam and was inaugarated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , with several heads of state, global AI leaders, academicians, researchers, global technology leaders and researchers attending the event. PTI SGV AKY