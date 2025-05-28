Shamima Jahan takes oath as additional judge of Gauhati HC

Guwahati, May 28 (PTI) Advocate Shamima Jahan on Wednesday took oath as an additional judge of the Gauhati High Court, an official statement said.

The oath was administered by Gauhati High Court Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi in a ceremonial function held at the court premises.

The development comes following a notification issued by the central government on May 26, announcing the appointments of seven advocates across the country as judges of various high courts.

"The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the appointment of Shamima Jahan as an Additional Judge of the Gauhati High Court in 2024," the statement said. PTI TR RBT