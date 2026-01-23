Shamli triple murder case: UP court rejects bail plea of man who killed wife, minor daughters

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) A court in Shamli district has rejected the bail plea of a man accused in a triple murder case involving the killing of his wife and two minor daughters, officials said on Friday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Seema Verma of the Kairana court on Thursday evening dismissed Farukh's bail application, observing that no grounds for granting bail were made out in the case.

District Government Counsel Sanjay Chauhan told PTI that Farukh, 45, is accused of murdering his wife Tahira, 40, and their two daughters Afreen, 14, and Sahreen, 7, following a family dispute in Ghari Daulat village in Kandhla area of the Shamli district on December 17, last year.

According to the prosecution, Tahira and the daughters were allegedly killed by Farukh, after which their bodies were buried within the premises of the house to destroy evidence.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Tahira's father, Ameer Ahmad, accusing Farukh of murdering his daughter and granddaughters. The case is under trial, Chauhan said. PTI COR KIS SHS SHS