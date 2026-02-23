‘Shamshan no place for festivities’: Kashi Vidvat Parishad opposes ‘Masane Ki Holi’ in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Feb 23 (PTI) The Kashi Vidvat Parishad, a council of Sanskrit scholars and experts on Hindu scriptures, has opposed the tradition of playing ‘Masane Ki Holi’ on the city’s cremation grounds – Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats – claiming the practice does not follow scriptures.

‘Masane ki Holi’ or ‘Bhasm Holi’ is a tradition played on the day after Rangbhari Ekadashi, marking the beginning of Holi, on the Manikarnika and Harishchandra ghats in Varanasi, where seers and devotees play with ashes and gulal from burning funeral pyres.

The phrase ‘masan’ means cremation ground, and the observance symbolises the cycle of life and death and Shiva's renunciation. Devotees describe the use of ash as a reminder of mortality and detachment.

Parishad member Vinay Pandey claimed that celebrating Holi at the ‘Mahashamshan’ was not in accordance with scriptural traditions and that some people began organising the event only in recent years by presenting it as an ancient custom.

“There is a certain sanctity attached to a ‘shamshan’ (cremation ground). It is not a place for festivities. Youths are now violating established traditions there,” Pandey claimed.

Sanatan Rakshak Dal state president Ajay Sharma claimed that the practice began in 2014 under the pretext of serving ‘thandai’ to ascetics and was later projected as a centuries-old tradition.

He also claimed that revellers indulge in intoxication and unruly behaviour in the name of ‘Masane Ki Holi’.

Scriptures discourage visiting cremation grounds without reason, he said, adding that such actions lead to ritual impurity.

Referring to the popular ‘Masane ki Holi’ song associated with the late Pandit Chhannulal Mishra, Sharma said the celebrated Hindustani classical singer had clarified that his rendition was devotional in nature, and not an endorsement of the practice.

Alleging that the event was an attempt to malign the city’s image, Sharma demanded that the event be stopped immediately.

Event organiser Gulshan Kapoor, however, defended the celebration, saying critics lacked knowledge of local traditions and scriptures.

“References to playing Holi with funeral ash can be found in religious texts. The custom had declined during Mughal rule but was later revived,” Kapoor claimed.

He also alleged that certain individuals were opposing the event for financial motives after failing to secure donations linked to the celebration. PTI ABN ARI