Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of Jyotishpeeth arrives in Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 9 (PTI): After the majestic entry of the Akharas, the most anticipated religious procession took place on Thursday with the arrival of Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati of the Jyotishpeeth in Maha Kumbh.

His arrival into the Kumbh region was celebrated with an elaborate procession that attracted thousands of saints and sadhus, according to a press statement.

The event marked the commencement of a significant phase at the Maha Kumbh, where the Shankaracharyas from all four Peeths are making their entry into the sacred grounds of the Sangam.

The grand procession also showcased the diversity and richness of India's cultural heritage.

Local citizens warmly welcomed the procession, showering flowers at 108 locations across the city.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ensured robust security arrangements for the Maha Kumbh.

A thorough 'Chakravyuh' security system has been set up, securing seven major routes connecting Prayagraj to surrounding districts. Over 1,000 security personnel, including inspectors, constables, women constables and Home Guards, are deployed to ensure public safety.

Additionally, advanced surveillance is conducted through Vajra vehicles, drones and anti-sabotage teams, ensuring a secure environment for the thousands of devotees who will gather for Maha Kumbh to be held from January 13 to February 26 at Prayagraj. PTI CDN KSS KSS