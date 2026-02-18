Shankaracharya Temple, Devi museum, heli service among major decisions for Katra: J-K LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced a series of major initiatives for the development of Katra, including the construction of a temple dedicated to Adi Shankaracharya and the setting up of an International Museum of Goddess.

Sinha said several facilities have already been established, and efforts are on to start a helicopter service to the Shiv Khori cave shrine of Lord Shiva from Katra within three months.

Sinha laid the foundation stone of the Shankaracharya temple, which was first conceived in 1967, officials said.

This state-of-the-art temple is another ambitious project conceived under the leadership of the Lieutenant Governor, after a museum of goddesses comprising replicas and representations of major ‘devi’ pilgrimage sites from across India, which is also proposed to come up at Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi in Reasi district.

During the ceremony, Sinha said Adi Shankaracharya undertook a cross-country visit and set up four maths. "He also visited Jammu and Kashmir. A temple of Shankaracharya situated in Srinagar in Kashmir is being visited by hundreds of pilgrims." "Now, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, the district administration and residents have collectively decided to construct a grand temple dedicated to Adi Shankaracharya. A temple for the local deity will also be built," he added.

Sinha said road infrastructure will be strengthened, and the Shrine Board will construct 50 shops to support the livelihood of residents.

"There is also a proposal to renovate the Bhoomika temple and provide improved facilities for devotees," he said.

Highlighting key decisions taken in the recent board meeting, the governor said an International Museum of Goddess Devi will be established in Katra.

"A light and sound show, on the lines of the shows at Somnath Temple and the Statue of Unity, will also be developed to offer an enhanced spiritual and cultural experience to devotees visiting the town," he said.

The LG said that many pilgrims visiting the shrine face difficulties in travelling to the Shiv Khori shrine for darshan of Lord Bholenath.

"To address this, the Shiv Khori Shrine Board and the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board have jointly decided to operationalise helicopter services between Katra and Shiv Khori," he said.

Sinha said that the helipad at Katra is in the final stage of construction and a similar facility at Shiv Khori is also nearing completion.

Sinha expressed hope that heli services from Katra to Shiv Khori will commence within the next three months, enabling pilgrims to visit both shrines conveniently.

Referring to social welfare measures, he said that an empowered committee under the National Green Tribunal had earlier recommended a joint rehabilitation programme by the Jammu and Kashmir government and the Shrine Board for ponywalas and labourers.

"The Shrine Board has now decided to take full responsibility for their phased rehabilitation," he said.

The governor also highlighted the Shrine Board’s role during recent floods, stating that it organised health camps, ensured the timely supply of essential materials and undertook the reconstruction of 15 schools in Katra and adjoining areas damaged due to heavy rainfall.

He said that last year the Shrine Board constructed five temples, while five more are under construction. Another five temples will be built in Diggar and later handed over to local residents, he added.

Emphasising holistic development, Sinha said, "Along with the municipality and the Jammu and Kashmir administration, the Shrine Board will extend financial support for the town's modernisation and infrastructure development," he added.