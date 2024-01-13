Shankaracharyas must bless Ram Temple, not criticise, says Union minister Rane

Palghar: Union Minister Narayan Rane on Saturday said the Shankaracharyas should bless the Ram Temple instead of criticising some aspects and accused them of looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a "political angle".

Advertisment

Speaking to reporters here, he also said the Shankaracharyas must spell out their contribution to society and Hinduism.

"Should they bless the temple or criticise it? It means Shankaracharyas look at Prime Minister Narendra Modi from a political angle. This temple is not built on politics but on religion. Ram is our God," Rane said.

Asked about Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray stating that President Droupadi Murmu must inaugurate the Ram Temple, Rane said he would not comment on someone who has no job and sits at home.

Rane claimed Thackeray's faction would take a further hit as "eight out of 16 MLAs with him are approaching us (BJP-led ruling alliance) and would join soon".

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 after a majority of MLAs sided with Eknath Shinde, who went on to become chief minister with the support of the BJP.