Shanta Gokhale to receive 9th Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award at JLF

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Noted writer and translator Shanta Gokhale will be honoured with the 9th Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award for her contribution towards creating an unprecedented bridge between Marathi and English languages.

The award will be presented to Gokhale on February 3, the concluding day of the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF). It comprises a cash prize of one lakh rupees, along with a trophy and a testimonial letter.

"We are honoured and delighted to confer the 9th Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award to the outstanding writer, translator, journalist and theatre critic Shanta Gokhale, whose work has spanned many decades of dedication and brilliance,” said writer and JLF co-founder Namita Gokhale, who has been the jury member of the award since its inception.

Born on 14 August 1939 in Dahanu, Maharashtra, Gokhale has made an indelible mark on both Marathi and English literary landscapes. Her multifaceted contributions span novels, memoirs, critical essays, and editorial work, making her a towering figure in the world of Indian arts and culture.

She has translated "Smritichitre: The Memoirs of a Spirited Wife" by Lakshmibai Tilak and the novel "Kautik on Embers" (Dhag) by Uddhav J Shelke. Apart from these she has also translated plays by Vijay Tendulkar, Mahesh Elkunchwar, Satish Alekar, G P Deshpande, Premanand Gajvi and Makarand Sathe.

The 85-year-old also translated from English into Marathi the play "Mister Behram" by Gieve Patel and the novel "Em and the Big Hoom" by Jerry Pinto.

Acclaimed writer and translator Arunava Sinha, a member of the jury and recipient of the 6th Vani Foundation Distinguished Translator Award, described Gokhale as a "true guiding light" for translations and translators in India.

"She is someone who has shown the way with authority and grace to taking literatures from one language into others,” he added.

Gokhale is also renowned for her novels "Rita Welinkar" (1995) and "Tya Varshi" (2004), which are celebrated for their nuanced portrayal of human emotions and relationships, and are regarded as classics in Marathi literature.

Her third novel, "Nirmala Patil Yaanche Atmakathan", was published two years ago.