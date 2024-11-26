Shanta Kumar asks Sukhu if IPS officer was sent on leave for her action against politician's family

Shimla, Nov 26 (PTI) BJP leader Shanta Kumar has asked Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to clarify if Baddi Superintendent of Police Ilma Afroz was sent on leave to placate some "influential leaders" who were upset with her good work.

In a Facebook post, the former chief minister questioned Sukhu and the government's "silence", and asked him to clear the air on the IPS officer's "mysterious" leave.

He said that social media and news from other sources suggest that SP Afroz is a capable and honest officer who has taken strict action against "illegal activities of a politician's family" and that is why she has been sent on leave by the government.

Since the government has not given any clarification in this regard, it is only natural to believe such news, the BJP leader said.

He said Afroz was a talented and competent person from an ordinary family who went to a reputed institution like Oxford for education. She passed the IPS examination to become SP and discharged her duty honestly, Shanta Kumar said.

She should not be punished for her honesty and dedication to duty as it will bring a bad name for the government, he added.

The sand mining mafia was growing in the state and as per some new sources, Afroz's leave was ordered due to pressure from this mafia, the BJP leader said in his post.

Chief Minister Sukhu had earlier said that Afroz has gone on leave citing family reasons. When contacted, Afroz was not available for comment. PTI BPL SKY SKY