Shanties catch fire in Mumbai's Kurla, no casualties reported

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) A fire broke out in some shanties at a slum in Mumbai’s Kurla area on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. No casualties were reported in the fire.

The blaze erupted around 12.15 pm in the shanties at Sevak Nagar located on Jarimari Road in Kurla west, following which at least four fire engines were rushed to the spot, a civic official said.

This was the second fire incident in the city in a span of a few hours, after a gas cylinder explosion triggered a blaze in the suburban Kandivali area and left seven persons, including six women, with serious burns.

The fire in Kurla was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, furniture, racks, household articles, and clothes in 5-7 shanties spread over nearly 2,000 square feet, the official said. The Mumbai Fire Brigade doused it after nearly two hours of efforts, the official said.

Apart from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)'s administrative ward staff, 108 ambulances, personnel of the local police unit and the private electricity provider are stationed at the spot to assist in the operation, the official said.