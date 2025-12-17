Shanties gutted in fire near Kolkata, no casualty

Kolkata, Dec 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at a cluster of shanties near Eco Park in the New Town area near Kolkata on Wednesday evening.

There was no report of any casualty in the blaze, which broke out in one of the shanties around 7.30 pm and quickly spread to adjoining houses, officials said.

Twenty fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, a fire brigade official said.

"The fire has been contained. But due to presence of combustible materials in the shanties, it is taking time to completely douse the fire," he said.

The cause of the incident is believed to be bursting of an LPG cylinder, he said.

The area was partially cordoned off, and vehicular movement was regulated.

Locals also joined hands with the fire brigade personnel to bring the blaze under control, officials added. PTI SUS MNB NN