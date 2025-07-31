Sharad Agarwal takes charge as Mizoram DGP

Aizawl, Jul 31 (PTI) Sharad Agarwal, a 1997-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has taken charge as Mizoram's Director General of Police (DGP), replacing Anil Shukla, who was transferred to Delhi.

Agarwal, who was appointed the new DGP of Mizoram on June 23 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), took charge on Wednesday.

After assuming office, Agarwal visited Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, Chief Minister Lalduhoma and Home Minister K Sapdanga.

He replaced Shukla, a 1996-batch IPS officer, also of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, who has been transferred to Delhi.

Agarwal was previously with the Delhi Police as Special Commissioner, Economic Offences Wing.

He had joined the Central Bureau of Investigation as DIG in June 2016 and was later promoted to joint director in January 2018. PTI CORR RBT