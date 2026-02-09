Sharad Pawar admitted to Pune hospital after developing chest infection; condition stable

Pune, Feb 9 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar was admitted to a private hospital in Pune city on Monday following a chest infection, and his health condition is stable, doctors treating him said.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was brought to Ruby Hall Clinic in the afternoon from his residence in Baramati town in Pune district after he complained of difficulty in breathing and persistent cough.

He underwent a series of medical tests at the hospital and is currently under treatment in a general ward, said the doctors.

A CT (computed tomography) scan was performed on Sharad Pawar and it showed infection in his chest, Ruby Hall Clinic chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant said.

Dr Abhijit Lodha, one of the treating doctors, said, "Due to physical exertion, he developed cough and chest congestion. Various tests have been conducted, and treatment is currently underway. His condition is stable. Any modifications to the treatment will be decided once all test reports are received. His vital parameters, including oxygen saturation levels, are stable. He is in a regular room and is not in the ICU." The hospital, in a statement released late in the evening, noted that their initial assessment showed the veteran politician's heart rate and oxygen levels were stable.

"However, his respiratory rate is slightly elevated. There is a possibility that he may be kept under hospital observation for a day," said the hospital.

The senior Pawar was accompanied by daughter and Lok Sabha member from Baramati Supriya Sule and her husband Sadanand Sule when he was brought to the hospital.

Immediately after arrival from Baramati, around 100 km from Pune city in western Maharashtra, the former Union minister, who lost his nephew and deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, was wheeled inside the leading private hospital.

The former Maharashtra CM, who came in an MPV (Multi-Purpose Vehicle), came out of the vehicle on his own before being taken inside the medical facility in a wheelchair.

The octogenarian politician is an oral cancer survivor.

In a post on X, Sule said, "Baba (referring to her father) has developed chest congestion and will need a 5-day course of antibiotics. Fortunately, all other vital parameters are normal. Thank you all for your good wishes and constant support. A heartfelt thank you to all the doctors from the bottom of my heart." Sule also spoke to the doctors and requested them that treatment be carried out strictly as per the hospital's protocol, said the statement.

Later in the evening, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar (wife of Ajit Pawar) along with son Parth visited the hospital to enquire about the wellbeing of the NCP (SP) president.

Asked about the hospitalisation of the senior Pawar, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis noted that the stress of recent developments (referring to the death of his nephew Ajit Pawar) may have taken a toll on the veteran leader's health.

"Our prayers and good wishes are with him," Fadnavis said while talking to reporters in Mumbai.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, grandnephew of Sharad Pawar, appealed to party workers not to gather outside the hospital.

"In the last 12 to 13 days, Pawar saheb has been on the go and meeting people in Baramati and due to this exertion, he developed stress. Doctors diagnosed congestion in the chest. I think Pawar saheb will be staying in the hospital for next couple of days and later he will be heading to Mumbai," he said. PTI SPK MR BNM VT RSY