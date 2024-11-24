Sharad Pawar and Prithviraj Chavan discuss poll results

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar met senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan in Karad city in Maharashtra's Satara district on Sunday, a day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi was routed in the assembly elections.

Chavan said he discussed the poll results with Pawar in the courtesy meeting.

Former chief minister Chavan was defeated from the home turf of Karad South constituency by BJP nominee Atul Bhosale.

"Tomorrow is (Maharashtra's first chief minister) YB Chavan's death anniversary. We all will pay our respects to YB Chavan at his memorial," he said.

Speaking about the poll results, Chavan said since the Opposition doesn't have the numbers to have a leader of opposition in the assembly, people's issues will have to be fought outside the legislature.

I have requested the Congress leadership to call a meeting of the party leaders and newly-elected MLAs, he said.

Chavan further said he would continue to work at the grassroots and prepare the party for local bodies' elections.

NCP (SP) leader Balasaheb Patil, who lost from the Karad North constituency, was also present at the meeting with Pawar and Chavan.

The MVA alliance, comprising Congress, NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), and Shiv Sena (UBT), was decimated to 46 seats by the Mahayuti that reaped a rich harvest of 230 seats in the 288-member House. PTI MR NSK