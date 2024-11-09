Sharad Pawar attacks Dhananjay Munde; says helped him in trouble, gave key roles

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar/Latur, Nov 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday lashed out at Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde, an aide of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and said those behind the split in the NCP must be defeated.

Speaking in Parli in Beed district, Pawar said people were being "bullied" and this had to stop.

"I gave whatever I could to Dhananjay Munde. Some people played a key role in splitting our party. They must be defeated," the NCP (SP) supremo said while addressing a poll rally for colleague Rajesaheb Deshmukh.

"Once, Pandit Munde had come to me with his son Dhananjay and sought help. They got help from my side when they were in trouble. I made him (Dhananjay Munde) MLC, LoP in the Council, state minister. I wanted to give him leadership position in Beed. But people are being troubled here and that has to stop," Pawar said.

Pawar said his party's Bajrang Sonawane won the Beed Lok Sabha polls (defeating BJP's Pankaja Munde) and the aim is to fully back him so as to end this "bullying".

Parli has supplied electricity to the state and contributed to its development, but of late crime has been rising, Pawar said.

"We have to change this situation. We have to take Beed district ahead in terms of development. We want to solve the issues of farmers, water scarcity, unemployment. Please vote for Rajesaheb Deshmukh," Pawar said.

Earlier, speaking in Udgir in Latur, Pawar attacked the Mahayuti government, saying a coalition that has no grasp of agriculture and lacks concerns for the educated unemployed has no right to remain in power.

Farmers in the state are being neglected, while key projects are being diverted to Gujarat, he said at a campaign rally for his party candidate Sudhakar Bhalero, who is pitted against NCP's Sanjay Bansode.

The NCP (SP) chief said Maharashtra once led in soybean and cotton production, but local farmers suffered immense losses after the BJP-led Centre started importing soybean derivatives. This policy has broken the backbone of farmers, he said.

The export ban on sugar, onions and soybeans is only weakening the agricultural sector in the state, said the former Union agriculture minister.

“The Centre even permitted the import of agro products that could have been sourced locally, further harming Maharashtra’s soybean producers. Such farmer-unfriendly policies highlight the government’s disregard for farmers. This is why these leaders should not be in power,” Pawar said.

The Mahayuti consists of BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP, while MVA comprises NCP (SP), Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray.

He also slammed the government over “rising crimes, inflation and injustices against women”. “Instances like ruling party MLAs openly threatening people with violence in police stations raise concerns over law and order. What is this government doing,” he asked.

Maharashtra is being stripped of its industries and businesses are being diverted to Gujarat, he said. “Do we have the prime minister for the entire nation or just one state,” he asked.

Maharashtra, once the leading state in the country, has now dropped to sixth place due to joblessness and poor handling of farmers’ issues, he added.

He urged people to vote wisely in the upcoming polls and asked them to be aware of misleading promises.

Pawar said the present government dismantled thriving enterprises started by the Congress for the welfare of rural communities, citing the examples of state-run dairy projects and a milk powder plant in Udgir, which he said provided alternative income to farmers and achieved global acclaim.

Instead of supporting such initiatives, the current regime shut them down and reduced them to scrap, he added. PTI COR AW NR BNM