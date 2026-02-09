Pune (PTI): NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was taken to a hospital in Pune city from his residence in Baramati on Monday afternoon following complaints related to the throat as well as coughing.

A close aide said the 85-year-old opposition stalwart was being taken to Ruby Hall Clinic as he is suffering from a throat infection.

Ruby Hall Clinic chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant confirmed the development.

"Upon arrival, a team of doctors will check him and accordingly further course of action will be decided," Dr Grant said.