Sharad Pawar brought to Pune hospital after breathing issues

Pune, Feb 9 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was on Monday brought to a private hospital in Pune from his residence in Baramati after complaints of cough and difficulties in breathing.

The 85-year-old leader was brought the Ruby Hall Clinic, accompanied by daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule and her husband Sadanand Sule.

Immediately after arrival from Baramati, around 100 km from Pune, the former Union minister, who lost his nephew and deputy CM Ajit Pawar in an air crash on January 28, was wheeled inside the hospital.

The hospital’s chief cardiologist and managing trustee Dr Parvez Grant said a team of doctors will check Pawar and decide further course of action.

Pawar, an oral cancer survivor, was suffering from throat infection, persistent cough, and chest congestion, party sources said. PTI SPK BNM VT VT