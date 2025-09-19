Sharad Pawar calls CM Fadnavis to disapprove of BJP MLA's remarks about NCP (SP) leader

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Friday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over phone and expressed dissatisfaction over BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's alleged derogatory comments about senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil's parents.

Maharashtra always supports progressive thoughts and the remarks made by Padalkar do not reflect the state's culture, Pawar told the CM.

Padalkar made the remarks at a rally in Jat, his assembly constituency in Sangli district.

Patil, who was till recently the state NCP (SP) chief and served as a minister for several years, is the son of late Rajaram Patil, a Congress veteran and one of the pioneers of the cooperation sector in western Maharashtra.

NCP sources said Pawar, who is on a tour of Kolhapur, spoke to Fadnavis over phone in the morning.

"Making such comments is not Maharashtra's culture. Maharashtra has always supported progressive thoughts. Such comments are unacceptable," Pawar told Fadnavis, and requested him to look into the matter. PTI MR NP