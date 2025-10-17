Sharad Pawar calls financial help for rain-hit farmers ‘meagre’

Pune, Oct 17 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Friday the financial assistance announced by the Maharashtra government for farmers affected by the recent heavy rains in Marathwada is inadequate and will not help them recover their losses.

He was speaking to reporters in Baramati.

“Calamities occur, but it is the responsibility of those in power to help the affected farmers. Recently, the state government announced some meagre help, but considering the magnitude of the damage caused by the rains, farmers feel that it will not be sufficient for them to stand on their feet again. As a result, they are unhappy with the government,” Pawar said.

The NCP (SP) leader said he did not want to politicise the issue but genuinely felt that everyone should make efforts to help affected farmers.

“But the government is not extending adequate assistance, which is why our organisation has decided not to celebrate today’s day,” he said, referring to ‘Vasubaras’, which marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities. On this day, people worship cows and calves.

Heavy rainfall and floods in September severely affected Marathwada in central Maharashtra and adjoining regions.

Last week, the state government announced a compensation package of Rs 31,628 crore for farmers who suffered massive losses due to rains and floods.

It included compensation for crop losses, life and property, soil erosion, direct financial support to farmers, concessions generally extended in drought-like conditions, hospitalisation expenses, ex gratia, damage to houses, shops, and cattle sheds.

Commenting on the Opposition’s allegations of irregularities in the voters’ list for the Bihar elections, Pawar said their alliance partners in the eastern state are unhappy as “power is being misused”.

"There are some issues with the voters' list, and the opposition has conveyed its concerns to the Election Commission," he added.