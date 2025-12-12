Sharad Pawar celebrates 85th birthday; CM Fadnavis, Maharashtra leaders extend wishes

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday extended birthday greetings to Veteran politician and former Union minister Sharad Pawar on his 85th birthday.

“Heartiest birthday greetings to senior leader, Sharad Pawar ji! Wishing you a long life and good health!,” Fadnavis wrote in a post on X.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde called Pawar to convey his wishes, expressing hope that the NCP (SP) chief is blessed with good health and a long life. He said Pawar’s guidance should continue to benefit all.

Shinde wished that Pawar “completes a century of years”, highlighting his contribution to public life over several decades.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray also greeted Pawar on his birthday through a post on X.

The senior leader was at the YB Chavan Centre here since morning to meet party workers and leaders who came to wish him.