Sharad Pawar, CM Shinde, Ajit Pawar, Fadnavis pay tribute to MS Swaminathan, hail 'father of Green Revolution'

Mumbai, Sep 28 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday hailed eminent scientist MS Swaminathan as the "father of the Green Revolution" who also made "landmark contribution" in other fields, which made him a versatile personality.

Advertisment

Swaminathan (98) died on Thursday due to age-related illness. A staunch advocate of food and nutrition security, it was Swaminathan's pathbreaking work that warded off famine during the 1960s.

The celebrated agriculture icon, who was being treated for age-related illness for quite some time, passed away at 11.15 AM at his residence in Chennai.

Offering tribute on X, Pawar, a former Union agriculture minister, said, "Dr Swaminathan is the father of green revolution. It was the top point of his career. The great work of some popular personalities gets associated with them forever. It happened with Swaminathan." "Apart from that, his landmark contribution in other fields also elevated Swaminathan's popularity and career growth. He was indeed a versatile personality. My tributes to him," the NCP leader said.

Advertisment

Expressing deep sorrow, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais said "Dr Swaminathan transformed the face of Indian agriculture and was instrumental in making India 'Atma Nirbhar' in the production of food grains. In his demise, India lost a one-man Agricultural University." Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Swaminathan took care of the farmers in the country through his works and helped India gain self-respect in the field of agriculture.

He devoted his life to agriculture and farmers, Shinde said in his tribute to the eminent scientist.

State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said, "Dr Swaminathan has a lion's share in making our country self-reliant in food grain production. He helped poor and small farmers by giving them hybrid seeds that increased agriculture production. His demise is a major loss for the country".

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said Dr Swaminathan's immense contribution to farmers' welfare will be remembered forever.

"His suggestions helped policy makers frame many schemes and initiatives on many occasions. My humble tributes to him and deepest condolences to his family and admirers," the BJP leader wrote on X. PTI ND BNM BNM