Sharad Pawar demands immediate financial aid for rain-hit farmers

Pune, Sept 17 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday expressed concerns over the damage caused to crops by heavy rains and appealed to the Maharashtra government to provide immediate financial assistance after completing the assessment.

"I will meet the chief minister and the deputy chief minister to apprise them of the situation," Pawar told reporters.

When asked if there was any delay in completing the assessment of crop losses, the former Union agriculture minister said it didn't appear so.

"The district administrations are taking steps to complete the process," he added. PTI SPK NSK