Sharad Pawar faction of NCP says dynastic politics breeds in BJP

Mumbai, Feb 18 (PTI) The NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar on Sunday said dynastic politics breeds in the Bharatiya Janata Party and asked the ruling party to look within before accusing others of indulging in it.

In its national council meeting (underway in Delhi), the BJP is targeting the opposition on dynastic politics and nepotism, the Sharad Pawar-led party's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said in a statement.

"Dynastic politics breeds in the BJP. The BJP says it will win 370 seats on its own and its NDA alliance will get 400 seats (in Lok Sabha polls). If it is so confident why is constantly targeting the opposition?" he asked.

The BJP is scared as the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), comprising several leading opposition parties like the Congress and NCP-SP, was getting stronger by the day with the support of the people, Crasto said. PTI MR BNM BNM