Sharad Pawar faction of NCP slams Centre, Shinde govt over semiconductor units in Guj, Assam

Mumbai, Mar 1 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar on Friday targeted the BJP-led Centre and Maharashtra government over the three semiconductor units that are to be set up in Gujarat and Assam with an investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

Advertisment

In a post on social media platform X, the Sharad Pawar-led party said the Narendra Modi government's love for Gujarat doesn't seem to be ebbing after big ticket Vedanta-Foxconn semiconductor project was moved from Maharashtra to that state.

The opposition in the state has routinely alleged the Vedanta-Foxonn semiconductor project was supposed to come up in Maharashtra but got moved to the prime minister's home state. However, the Eknath Shinde government has claimed no MoU was signed with Vedanta-Foxconn and, therefore, there was no question of the project moving from Maharashtra to Gujarat.

In its social media post, the NCP(SP) pointed out that both Gujarat and Assam are ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Advertisment

There is no effort from "triple engine" government in Maharashtra to bring such projects to the state, it claimed.

Targeting the Centre, the NCP (SP) also alleged Maharashtra is not even considered for such projects.

The Centre on Thursday approved proposals to set up three semiconductor units in Gujarat and Assam with an estimated investment of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

Advertisment

Tata Electronics Private Limited will set up a semiconductor fab in partnership with Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp (PSMC), Taiwan. This unit will be constructed in Dholera, Gujarat. The plant will attract Rs 91,000 crore investment.

Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd will set up a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam, at an investment of Rs 27,000 crore.

CG Power, in partnership with Renesas Electronics Corporation, Japan, and Stars Microelectronics, Thailand, will set up a semiconductor unit in Sanand in Gujarat. The investment in the Sanand unit is estimated at Rs 7,600 crore. PTI PR BNM