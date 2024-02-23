Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar pay tribute to Manohar Joshi

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) Political leaders cutting across party lines paid rich tribute to former Lok Sabha speaker and Maharashtra ex-chief minister Manohar Joshi, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday, describing him as studious and disciplined.

Joshi (86) had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Hinduja Hospital on February 21 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Joshi’s contribution to society, politics and the field of education was immense.

Joshi was a member of the Legislative Council, Assembly, Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha. He rose from being a corporator and mayor of Mumbai to chief minister and member of Parliament. Be it personal life or public life, he was a disciplinarian, Fadnavis said.

In the passing of Joshi, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, a leader fighting for the rights of Marathi people has passed into the pages of history.

Former Union minister and NCP founder Sharad Pawar said Joshi was known in political circles as a straightforward leader who strived to get things done. As the Lok Sabha speaker, he played an important role in getting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Parliament premises.

Former CM Ashok Chavan said Joshi was a multi-faceted personality who took an interest in art and culture despite his busy political schedule.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray described Joshi as a trusted aide of Sena founder Bal Thackeray and someone who fought for the rights of the Marathi people.

Joshi was the first chief minister of the undivided Shiv Sena and held the post during 1995-1999. He was also elected as a member of Parliament and was the Lok Sabha Speaker from 2002 to 2004 when the Vajpayee government was in power.

Born on December 2, 1937, in the coastal Konkan region of Maharashtra, Joshi obtained his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the prestigious Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) in Mumbai.

Joshi began his career as a teacher and entered politics in 1967. He was associated with the Shiv Sena for more than four decades. In the 1980s, Joshi emerged as a key leader within the Shiv Sena, and was known for his organisational skills. PTI MR NR