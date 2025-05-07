Sharad Pawar hails armed forces for giving `befitting reply' to Pahalgam terror attack

Mumbai, May 7 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday hailed Indian armed forces for giving a "befitting reply" to the Pahalgam terror attack by targeting terror hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir through Operation Sindoor.

In a post on X, Pawar, a former defence minister, said at around 1.30 am India conducted successful airstrikes at nine locations and exacted revenge.

"Congratulations to Indian soldiers for safeguarding the sovereignty of the country and securing its citizens by giving a befitting reply to the Pahalgam attack," the senior politician said.

The armed forces carried out precision strikes without harming the Pakistani armed forces or its citizens, he noted.

"The country is proud of our armed forces," Pawar said.

Terror headquarters of banned Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' with IAF hitting nine hideouts located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. PTI PR KRK