Sharad Pawar hails Operation Sindoor, says message has gone out in world

Pune, May 7 (PTI) Hailing Operation Sindoor, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said no country could be a mute spectator in the aftermath of a terror attack, and now a message has gone out in the world that "India is aggressive." Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke.

"Whatever happened in Jammu and Kashmir last month, there was anxiety among the people of the country. Innocent people were killed by the terrorists. In such a situation, no country can be a mere spectator," said Pawar, a former defence minister, speaking to reporters in Pune.

"While responding to these terrorist attacks, it was necessary to take steps cautiously. All these strikes have taken place on the terrorist camps in POK which are supported by Pakistan," said Pawar, adding that these camps stored ammunition and weapons too.

"After these air strikes, a message has been sent in the world that India is aggressive," he said.

Defending recent decisions like suspending the Indus Water Treaty to mount economic pressure on Pakistan, Pawar said, "No country can remain a mute spectator after a cowardly attack like the one in Pahalgam. The actions taken by the Prime Minister and the Armed Forces are justified and appropriate." He also said that 'Operation Sindoor' was an apt name, as many women lost their husbands in the Pahalgam attack. "India could not ignore the loss of so many lives. A strong message was necessary to let terrorist outfits know that such acts will not go unanswered. India will strike in a way that neutralizes terrorists without harming civilians," he said.

He also noted that while some people in the country harboured suspicion about the Kashmiri people after the Pahalgam attack, the Kashmiris themselves stood up in support of the country and strongly condemned the terrorist attack.

Earlier, writing on X, Pawar said Indian armed forces gave a "befitting reply" to the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Congratulations to Indian soldiers for safeguarding the sovereignty of the country and securing its citizens by giving a befitting reply to the Pahalgam attack," the senior politician said.

"The country is proud of our armed forces," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar also said it was now the responsibility of the central leadership and all political parties to stand firmly with the Indian Air Force.

Asked about the international response, he noted that countries like the US, Japan and other key global powers have extended their support to India.

"The only concern is China, which has taken a different stance. But India has every right to protect its sovereignty," he said.

On Pakistan's warning of a counter-strike, Pawar refrained from speculation. "It is not appropriate to comment on such matters, but India must remain vigilant. Pakistan knows the limits of its power, and it knows India's power too," he said.

The sites targeted by the IAF were terrorist training camps equipped with full infrastructure. "The Air Force selected these targets carefully to ensure civilians were not affected," Pawar added.

His party was with the government, he said, underlining the need to remain united and vigilant.