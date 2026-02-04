Sharad Pawar holds two meetings with late Ajit Pawar's sons

Pune, Feb 4 (PTI) Two separate meetings were held between NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and the sons of late Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar -- Parth and Jay-- in Baramati on Wednesday.

While one of the two meetings was attended by only close family members, the other included trustees of Vidya Pratishthan, which was chaired by its founder president, Sharad Pawar.

There was no immediate official word on the agenda of the meeting with family members. The discussions might have centred on the possible merger of the two NCP factions and the upcoming Zila Parishad elections, sources said.

Separately, the prima facie objective of the Pratishthan meeting was to familiarise both the brothers with the functioning of the Baramati-based educational institution founded by the Pawar family, a trustee said.

Late NCP chief Ajit Pawar was a trustee of the Pratishthan.

This meeting pertained to Vidya Pratishthan and various projects. As Sharad Pawar saheb was in Baramati, he had asked to convene the meeting, the trustee said.

"Jay and Parth were invited for the meeting so that they could understand the nature of the projects and courses being run by the institute," he added.

Asked whether the brothers would be inducted as trustees, he reiterated that the meeting's agenda was to apprise them of the institute and its overall functioning.

He added that Sharad Pawar would discuss with the family before deciding to induct any new member into the Pratishthan's governing body.

He pointed out that Jay Pawar was made a special invitee to the Pratishthan's board of trustees when Ajit Pawar was alive. Parth was invited to the meeting to familiarise him with the institute's functioning.

Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar is also a member of the trustee body.

The trustee said the Ajit Pawar memorial issue was not discussed at the meeting.

"However, the issue would be taken up in the coming days. We have urged Pawar saheb to discuss the memorial issue within the family, and he will take a decision," he added.

Earlier in the day, Pawar denied reports of a memorial being planned on the premises of Vidya Pratishthan.

Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati in Pune district on January 28. Three days later, his wife Sunetra Pawar took oath as deputy CM.

After Ajit's death, Sharad Pawar and other leaders of his party claimed that merger talks were in advanced stages and the late deputy CM had finalised February 12 as the date to announce the reunification of the NCP factions. PTI SPK NR NSK