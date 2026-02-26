Sharad Pawar in Mumbai hospital for follow-up care

Mumbai, Feb 26 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar has been admitted to a leading private hospital in Mumbai for follow-up medical care, a close aide informed on Thursday.

The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha MP, who was discharged from Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Wednesday morning, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai hours later, he said.

Pawar came to Breach Candy Hospital immediately on arrival from Pune and was admitted for follow-up medical care, said the aide.

The former Union minister underwent treatment for mild dehydration at Ruby Hall Clinic. Earlier this month, the veteran politician was admitted to the same hospital in Pune following a chest infection. PTI MR RSY