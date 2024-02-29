Sharad Pawar-led NCP attacks Shelar over 'white paper' demand, asks if he is unhappy with CM

Mumbai, Feb 29 (PTI) The Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar on Thursday said Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar's demand for a 'white paper' on the water woes in the metropolis was "selective amnesia" and also an indication of unhappiness with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

NCP-SP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said, "Primarily, his claims and accusations are completely baseless and unverified. Moreover, this is nothing but selective amnesia on the part of Ashish Shelar because he is conveniently forgetting that BJP was in alliance with Shiv Sena for the said 25 years (when the allies ruled the BMC)," he said in a statement.

Shelar is probably unhappy with CM Eknath Shinde because during the MVA government, the latter was the urban development minister and the BMC came under his ministry, Crasto added.

The question is why is Shelar making these accusations when his party is an ally of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Crasto asked.

"If Ashish Shelar is asking for an investigation, then the same must cover all BJP corporators and all those attached to the BJP," Crasto further said. PTI MR BNM