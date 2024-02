Thane, Feb 12 (PTI) NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar on Monday visited Kalyan in Thane district and met former MLA Pappu Kalani.

The meeting took place in Kalani's residence, where a huge crowd had gathered to greet Pawar, who was accompanied by MLA Jitendra Awhad.

Details of what was discussed in meeting were not available immediately. PTI COR BNM