Sharad Pawar meets Khadse at hospital

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met his party colleague and former Maharashtra minister Eknath Khadse at Bombay Hospital, where the latter is undergoing treatment after suffering a heart attack.

Rohini Khadse, daughter of Eknath Khadse and the president of the women's wing of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, said her father was first admitted to a hospital in Jalgaon as he was not feeling well for the past three days.

Khadse (71) was later shifted to the private hospital in Mumbai.

Khadse was a senior Maharashtra BJP leader who quit that party and joined the NCP in 2020. He was elected to the state legislative council in 2022. PTI PR VT VT