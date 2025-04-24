Sharad Pawar meets kin of 2 Pune residents killed in Pahalgam attack

Pune, Apr 24 (PTI) NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday visited the homes of Pune residents Santosh Jagdale and Kaustubh Ganbote, who were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, and paid tributes to them.

Pawar also met the family members of the two deceased and expressed condolences.

The bodies of Jagdale and Ganbote reached around 5.30 am at the Pune international airport by a flight and were later taken to their respective homes in Karvenagar and Kondhwa areas here for people to pay homage.

The last rites of Jagdale and Ganbote, who were close friends, will be held at the Vaikunth Crematorium, according to the district administration officials.

Pawar first went to the residence of Jagdale and offered floral tributes at his mortal remains. He also spoke to the bereaved family members and expressed grief.

He later visited Ganbote's house where he paid homage to him and offered condolences to the family members.

Ganbote, his wife Sangita; Jagdale, his wife Pragati and their daughter Asavari were holidaying in Kashmir when the terror attack upended the lives of both the families.

Ganbote operated a snacks business, while Jagdale ran an interior designing business.

The duo was among the 26 persons killed in the terror attack in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday. PTI SPK GK