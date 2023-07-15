Sharad Pawar meets NCP's youth wing office-bearers

Mumbai, July 15 (PTI) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday met with incumbent and former office-bearers of the youth wing of the party.

NCP's working president Supriya Sule and party MLA Rohit Pawar were also present at the meeting held at the Y B Chavan Centre in south Mumbai.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Pawar underlined his party's opposition to the BJP.

Sule urged the office-bearers to reach out to all sections of the society.

Notably, Pawar had announced to rebuild the NCP after his nephew and senior party leader, Ajit Pawar, joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government recently along with eight MLAs.

The Pawar senior hit the road after Ajit Pawar's rebellion.

While Ajit Pawar took oath as deputy chief minister on July 2, eight leaders of NCP were sworn in as ministers.

On Friday, Ajit Pawar was given the crucial Finance portfolio while his camp managed to bag important ministries including Cooperation and Agriculture. PTI PR NSK